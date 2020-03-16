Ex-Nomination Committee Chief Urges UFP to Unite Ahead of General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The former head of the main opposition United Future Party’s(UFP) candidate nomination committee has stressed the need for the party to unite ahead of the general elections.Kim Hyong-o said in a text message sent to reporters on Wednesday that leaving the UFP and running as an independent in the general elections would only lead to victory for the ruling camp and the Moon Jae-in administration.He called on the UFP to unite to pass judgement on the incumbent government, saying division and factionalism rattle the party and go against the people’s demands.Kim’s remarks come after several UFP lawmakers defected and expressed intent to run in the upcoming general elections as independent candidates. Among such lawmakers is Hong Joon-pyo, who headed the party’s predecessor the Liberty Korea Party and was eliminated from the UFP nominee selection process.Citing that the elections are less than a month away, Kim said the UFP must save the nation from crisis and save the people from distress.Kim resigned last Friday as the committee chief amid controversy over a nomination ahead of the April general elections.