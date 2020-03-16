N. Korean Leader Attends Groundbreaking Ceremony for General Hospital in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a general hospital in Pyongyang on Tuesday, making a public appearance for the first time in five days.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim instructed in a speech for construction to be completed by October 10, when the North’s ruling party will mark the 75th anniversary of its founding.In particular, Kim said the hospital will crush enemy forces’ sanctions and blockades to serve as a means to boast of the North’s powerful spirit and unrelenting revolution.Based on photographs released by the North’s media, the hospital appears to be located close to the Monument to Party Founding near the Taedong River.Kim apparently attended Tuesday’s event to highlight that he’s taking special care of his people amid efforts to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.