WHO Advises People with COVID-19 Symptoms Against Taking Ibuprofen

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) has advised people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms against taking ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory drug used for treating pain, fever and inflammation.The recommendation on Tuesday came after French Health Minister Olivier Veran warned that anti-inflammatory drugs could worsen the effects of the virus.The warning followed a recent study in The Lancet medical journal that hypothesized that an enzyme boosted by anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen could facilitate and worsen COVID-19 infections.Stating that WHO experts were looking into the study to give further guidance, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier advised people self-medicating to instead take paracetamol, better known by the brand name Tylenol.The spokesperson added that if ibuprofen had been prescribed by healthcare professionals, then the decision is up to them.The BBC reported that the UK National Health Service, which previously recommended both paracetamol and ibuprofen, is advising people to take paracetamol to treat COVID-19 symptoms unless told otherwise by a doctor.