Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s food and drug authorities have advised that adults should not drink more than four cups of coffee a day, while teens should consume no more than two cans of energy drink.The National Institute of Food and Drug Safety Evaluation released these guidelines on Wednesday, saying any more than these amounts would exceed the daily recommended intake for caffeine.It noted that the government recommends a daily caffeine consumption of less than 400 milligrams for adults, 300 milligrams for expectant mothers and under two and a half milligrams per kilogram of body weight for children and teenagers.