Moon Stresses National Solidarity in Tackling COVID-19, Economic Fallout

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called for national solidarity in tackling the new coronavirus and fallout from the global pandemic.At a roundtable conference with the country's major economic actors on Wednesday, Moon urged attendees to lead the fight against the virus through solidarity and cooperation, adding the task is too big for the government to handle alone.Reflecting the urgency of the current situation, Wednesday's meeting was attended by representatives of the country's conglomerates, small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs), small business owners, startups, labor unions and financial institutions.Moon said COVID-19 is bringing about a "combined crisis" in the real economy and finance, where all industrial sectors are in a state of emergency.The president called for "unprecedented" measures, expressing concern that the crisis could be protracted as the entire world is affected by the pandemic.In addition to the eleven-point-seven-trillion-won coronavirus supplementary budget that passed the National Assembly this week, Moon said the government will take aggressive and proactive steps to overcome the crisis.