PM Chung Calls For Steps to Ensure Safety of Voters During Upcoming Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for steps to ensure voter safety during the April 15 general elections, which will occur amid the global coronavirus pandemic.At a meeting with related ministers on Wednesday, Chung said the government will fully support the implementation of such measures so South Koreans can cast their votes without worrying about their health.The prime minister mentioned enhancing disinfection of polling stations and ballot kits, and setting up temporary polling booths for voters displaying pneumonia-like symptoms on Election Day.Chung added that voter turnout might be lower than expected, reflecting public concerns over the virus.As for COVID-19 patients and those in self-quarantine, the National Election Commission(NEC) is looking to conduct voting by mail or to set up a pre-election polling station within quarantine facilities.The NEC and Foreign Ministry are also seeking ways to ensure the safety of overseas South Koreans who will cast their votes early next month at diplomatic missions around the world.