Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon-like winds are forecast to hit South Korea starting Thursday, prompting the state weather agency to advise caution for coronavirus testing facilities nationwide.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Wednesday that the large gap between a cold low-pressure system traveling through North Korea and a warm high-pressure system from the southeast will bring strong gusts through Friday morning.Wind speeds of at least 126 kilometers per hour are expected in eastern parts of Gangwon Province on Thursday.Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and the central Chungcheong region is forecast to get about five millimeters of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.Temperatures in Seoul and its surrounding area will drop with daytime highs around ten degrees Celsius on Thursday.