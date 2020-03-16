US Revises False Posting of S. Korean Defense Chief's Remarks After KBS Report

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense falsely alluded that South Korea agreed to fund campaigns to defend waters near the South China Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, but later retracted the remarks in question after a related KBS report.KBS on Tuesday reported that the Pentagon published a transcript from Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper's joint press conference following their meeting in Washington last month.In the initial version, the Pentagon cited Jeong as saying the allies will "fund" their commitments to ensure freedom of navigation in line with the international rules-based order.The quote implies that Seoul agreed to cover the cost of its participation in the U.S.-led military campaigns, a sensitive topic that could spark diplomatic tensions for South Korea with China and Iran.KBS confirmed that Jeong never used the term "fund," but said the allies "reaffirm" their commitments to ensure freedom of navigation.Following the report, the Pentagon changed the term "fund" to "reaffirm" on its website at around 11:00 p.m., Korea time.While it remains unclear whether the misinformation was intentional, the South Korean Defense Ministry said it would issue a formal request for revision after reviewing the transcript.