KOSPI Crashes Again, Hits Near 10-Year Low

South Korea's stock market crashed nearly five percent on Wednesday, extending its losing streak to six days.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) dipped below the psychologically important one-thousand-600 mark and closed at one-thousand-591-point-20 points, marking a drop of 81-point-24 points, or four-point-86 percent, from Tuesday’s closing.It is the lowest level since one-thousand-582-point-12 points reached on May 26 of 2010.The index opened the day zero-point-82 percent higher from the previous session after U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average surged five-point-two percent overnight, but posted steep losses later in the day.On Tuesday, the White House rolled out a roughly 850-billion-dollar emergency economic rescue package to cope with the growing economic ramifications of COVID-19 pandemic.Foreigners, possibly driven by desires for safe-haven assets such as dollars, dumped more local shares than they bought for the 10th consecutive day, selling a net share of 585 billion won.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also plummeted five-point-75 percent to end the day at 485-point-14 points.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-245-point-seven won.