The U.S. Embassy in South Korea says it will cancel routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments from Thursday.A statement released Wednesday said the U.S. State Department is suspending regular visa-related services in the countries subject to Washington’s Level 2 or higher travel advisories.It ensured, however, the visa waiver program for Koreans will remain unaffected.Earlier, the U.S. issued a Level 3 travel advisory for South Korea, urging Americans to reconsider travel to the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, while issuing a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, for the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu.