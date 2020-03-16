Ambulances, Crews on Standby at Incheon Airport for Special Entry Procedures

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean counter-disaster authorities say it will place ambulances and crews on standby at Incheon International Airport from Thursday due to strengthened entry procedures set to apply to all foreign arrivals amid COVID-19 outbreak.The National Fire Agency announced Wednesday that two ambulances, two buses and 18 emergency workers will be there around the clock on an eight-hour shift.The emergency crews will be tasked with transporting those who show suspicious symptoms or test positive for the virus upon arrival and taking them to designated facilities for treatment or quarantine in isolation.The South Korean government said on Tuesday that it will further tighten entry procedures by requiring travelers from all countries to go through a health check and submit a health questionnaire upon arrival from 12 am Thursday.