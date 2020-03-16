Seoul Sees Growing No. of Imported Coronavirus Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government remains on alert as a growing number of imported infections of COVID-19 are being reported in the capital.According to municipal and district officials, six people who tested positive for the contagious disease in Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday recently arrived from abroad. They account for more than half of all cases compiled in the city during the two-day period.Among them is a married couple living in the Dongjak District, who returned from a trip to Spain on Sunday. Within a couple of days they developed symptoms and self-quarantined at home before getting tested.A female college student in the Yeongdeungpo District was diagnosed after returning from an exchange program in the Netherlands, while a man in his 20s in the Mapo District tested positive after his travels to France. A 21-year-old woman in the Songpa District was confirmed to have the virus after arriving from the United Kingdom.