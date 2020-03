Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday suspended operations at drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers for a day due to a nationwide wind advisory.The city said with strong gusts expected throughout the day until Friday morning, four drive-thru centers in the capital would be closed to protect the facilities and prevent accidents.The outdoor facilities use tents and container boxes that are vulnerable to strong winds.In particular, typhoon-strength gales could hinder the collection of samples, endanger individuals and prevent accurate testing.The four drive-thru testing centers were established in early March to quickly detect cases of COVID-19 in the city.