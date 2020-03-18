S. Korea Applies Special Entry Procedures to All Incoming Passengers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Thursday started enforcing special entry procedures for passengers arriving from all countries to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The special entry procedures were previously applied only to passengers entering on flights from China, Japan, Iran, Europe and other countries and regions experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.All individuals entering South Korea now must go through heightened quarantine procedures at the point of entry, including a fever test and questionnaire. The procedures apply to South Korean nationals as well.The South Korean government explained that it decided to expand the special entry procedures to all inbound passengers in response to COVID-19 becoming a pandemic and the growing number of people attempting to enter the country with symptoms.All individuals entering South Korea must inform immigration officials if they are suffering symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough or fever, and report to health authorities where they will be staying and how they can be reached by phone. They must also install and use for two weeks a mobile app that monitors and reports their health condition.National disaster response officials will also give lists of people entering the country to local governments and apply a more aggressive monitoring system to confirm symptoms during their first two weeks after entry.