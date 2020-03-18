S. Korean Chartered Flight Heads Home Carrying 80 Evacuees from Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

A chartered flight carrying South Koreans evacuated from Iran departed Dubai on Thursday headed for South Korea.The flight took off at around 8 a.m. carrying 80 people including South Korean citizens, overseas Koreans with foreign nationality and their family members. It is expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport at around 4:30 p.m.The passengers will be tested for COVID-19 at a government facility in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. Those that test positive will be moved to hospitals, while those who test negative will go into self-quarantine.Due to U.S. sanctions on Iran, South Korea-flagged aircraft cannot enter the country. Accordingly, the evacuees had to fly from Tehran to Dubai using Iranian airlines. In Dubai, they boarded an Asiana Airlines flight to South Korea.The flight had initially been planned for last week but was postponed due to delayed talks with Iranian officials. Around 100 South Koreans remain in Iran.