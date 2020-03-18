KMA Issues Nationwide Wind Advisories Ahead of Typhoon-Like Winds

Photo : YONHAP News

Strong wind advisories have been issued all across South Korea on Thursday as typhoon-like winds are expected to hit the nation until Friday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said that as of 9:00 a.m., advisories have been issued for the southeastern cities of Daegu, Busan and Ulsan, the Gyeongsang provinces and the southernmost Jeju Island, extending the warnings to the entire nation.Wind speed surpassing 32 meters per second was observed in the northern Gyeonggi provincial city of Yangju on Thursday morning, 29 meters per second on the eastern Mount Seorak and 13 meters per second in Seoul.The state weather agency cited the large gap between a cold low-pressure system traveling through North Korea and a warm high-pressure system from the southeast as the main cause for the strong gusts.A KMA official expected gale-force winds between afternoon and late night Thursday, advising caution around tented coronavirus testing facilities nationwide, as well as tower structures and electric signs that could fall from strong winds.