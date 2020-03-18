US Suspends Routine Visa Services as COVID-19 Preventive Measure

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of State has suspended routine visa services in all countries as part of its coronavirus preventive measures, without giving a specific date for service resumption.The State Department said as of Wednesday, all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments will be suspended, adding visa services will resume "as soon as possible."Urgent visa services under permitted circumstances will continue, while the visa waiver program for South Korean nationals and services for U.S. citizens will not be affected.The U.S. Embassy in Seoul earlier announced the measures, saying Washington was suspending routine visa services in countries a travel advisory level of two, three or four.The U.S. has so far issued a level three travel warning for South Korea, recommending Americans to avoid non-essential travel to the country, and a level four "Do Not Travel" warning for the virus-stricken city of Daegu.