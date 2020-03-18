Study Shows Surge in Mobile App Use Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent study found that mobile application usage around the world increased last month amid the global coronavirus pandemic.Global application research firm App Annie said on Thursday that an average user in South Korea spent three-point-nine hours a day accessing mobile apps in February, up seven percent from a year earlier.South Koreans spent the second-longest amount of time on apps after the Chinese, who spent five hours daily on apps, up 30 percent from 2019.The Japanese ranked third, spending three-point-five hours, followed by Italians at two-point-seven hours.The research firm attributed the increase in app use to "social distancing,” a practice recommended by authorities around the world to reduce the risk of spreading illness. It includes working from home and avoiding crowds and travel.The number of game app downloads jumped 35 percent on-year, while social media, video streaming and home delivery apps also saw increased use.