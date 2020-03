Photo : YONHAP News

Overseas entry of the new coronavirus in South Korea is on the rise.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said as of Tuesday, 55 people arriving from overseas tested positive for COVID-19, 47 of which were South Korean nationals.Twenty-seven of the infections involved people coming from Europe, including nine from Italy and seven from France.Sixteen confirmed patients had come from China, while 12 came from other Asian countries.South Korea is currently enforcing strict entry procedures for all travelers coming from foreign countries, including health checks, submission of questionnaires and the mandatory download of a mobile app to check on travelers' health conditions while in the country.