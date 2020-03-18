Menu Content

Authorities Considering Ways to Prevent Imported Coronavirus Cases

Write: 2020-03-19 14:04:08Update: 2020-03-19 14:36:29

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities in South Korea are considering various ways to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus through overseas travelers, in response to a rising number of imported cases.

The central disaster relief headquarters said on Thursday that a number of countermeasures are being discussed, such as requiring all travelers to go into self-quarantine upon arrival.

An official said the focus is not just on whether to require self-quarantine, but how to effectively detect and manage people showing no symptoms.

South Korea is currently enforcing strict entry procedures for all incoming travelers, including health checks, submission of questionnaires and the mandatory downloading of a mobile application to track travelers and their health conditions while in the country.
