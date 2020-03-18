Strong Wind Warning Issued for Seoul For First Time Since 1999

Photo : YONHAP News

A strong wind advisory issued for Seoul and most parts of Gyeonggi Province has been raised to a strong wind warning from noon Thursday.Thursday marks the first time such a warning has been put into effect for the capital city since 1999, when the Korea Meteorological Administration began to compile related statistics.The same upgrade was also made for 24 cities and counties in Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, some parts of South Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province, as well as the mountainous areas in Gangwon Province.A strong wind advisory is issued when winds blow 14 meters per second on land or when instantaneous wind velocity is expected to reach more than 20 meters per second.A strong wind warning is issued when winds on land blow more than 21 meters per second or when instantaneous wind velocity is expected to stand more than 26 meters per second.The KMA said the upgrade could be extended for more regions.A KMA official expected gale-force winds between afternoon and late night Thursday, advising caution when around tented coronavirus testing facilities nationwide, as well as tower structures and electric signs that could fall from strong winds.