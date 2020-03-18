Menu Content

UFP Floor Leader Denounces DP for Creating Satellite Party with Pro-Moon Group

Write: 2020-03-19 15:03:58Update: 2020-03-19 15:09:19

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has criticized the ruling Democratic Party(DP) for joining pro-Moon Jae-in figures to create a satellite party dubbed “Together Citizens Party.”

Shim Jae-cheol made the remark on Thursday during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council, calling the satellite party a “pro-Moon proportional DP.”

Shim said seeing as how the ruling camp has created a satellite party with pro-Moon figures who support former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, he cannot help but question the electoral reforms that the DP had so strongly voiced.  

Shim then called on the DP to offer an apology for trampling upon the National Assembly and to nullify the nation’s election law which he said has become old rags.
