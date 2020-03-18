WHO Chief Calls for Applying Lessons from S. Korea to Slow COVID-19 Transmission

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) has pointed to South Korea as a model case for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.[Sound bite: WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (English)]"A month ago, the Republic of Korea was faced with accelerating community transmission. But it didn’t surrender. It educated, empowered and engaged communities. It developed an innovative testing strategy and expanded lab capacity...""WHO is working in solidarity with other countries with community transmission to apply the lessons learned in Korea and elsewhere, and adapt them to the local context."At a video briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said his agency continues to call on all countries to implement a comprehensive approach, with the aim of slowing down transmission and flattening the curve.