Ruling DP's Satellite Party Launches Ahead of April 15 General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) satellite party officially launched on Thursday ahead of the April 15 general elections.Six parties including the DP signed a related agreement the previous day, according to the pro-Moon Jae-in platform party that served as the basis for the satellite party through a merger of ruling and minor liberal parties.The group’s name will be "Together Citizens Party," roughly translated into English.A civic group that initiated the pan-ruling satellite party, however, heavily criticized the DP on Wednesday for damaging the objective of the merger by selecting the pro-Moon group as its platform party.Other minor parties, including the Justice Party, the Green Party of Korea and Our Future Party, have decided against joining the merger.The DP is facing strong backlash since it pushed for a mixed-member proportional representation(PR) system among other electoral reforms. It also heavily criticized the main opposition Unified Future Party for creating its own satellite party to avoid securing fewer or no PR seats.