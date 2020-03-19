Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Crashes over 8% Thursday

Write: 2020-03-19 15:49:45Update: 2020-03-19 16:29:16

KOSPI Crashes over 8% Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean stock market plunged over eight percent on Thursday amid coronavirus fears after a rollercoaster session, tumbling below one-thousand-500 points.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 133-point-56 points, or eight-point-39 percent. It ended the day at one-thousand-457-point-64.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 56-point-79 points, or eleven-point-71 percent, to close at 424-point-35.

The Korea Exchange activated circuit breakers on the main and the secondary markets around noon after stock prices fell over eight percent, the second time in less than a week. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened 40 won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-285-point-seven won, which is the highest in 11 years.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >