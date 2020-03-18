KOICA Orders Some 1,400 Volunteers to Return to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) says it plans to have its volunteers around the world temporarily return to South Korea amid the global spread of COVID-19.With the latest decision, some one-thousand-450 volunteers in 42 developing countries under KOICA programs, including Global Doctor, World Friends Korea and Multilateral Cooperation Officer, will be coming home with their families.The agency, in particular, strongly advised its volunteers over the age of 50 with underlying diseases or other medical issues to promptly return.Upon their arrival in South Korea, the volunteering staff will have to follow government instructions and put themselves in self-quarantine at their homes for two weeks.KOICA said it will continue its development and cooperation projects abroad by maintaining essential staff, including cooperation coordinators.