Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Future Korea Party, the satellite party of the main opposition United Future Party, has stepped down from his post following a confrontation with the UFP over proportional representation nominations for next month's general election.Han Sun-kyo announced his resignation on Thursday during a special news conference.He said his vision to serve the party and country and hopes to leave a positive mark in the final chapter of his 16-year political career had been thwarted by some absurd individuals.Han said corrupt opposition power blocked the reform plans he had wanted to showcase, and directly criticized the leadership of the UFP, including chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn.