Daegu Teen Posthumously Tests Negative for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean teenager in Daegu who died Wednesday after displaying symptoms of pneumonia has posthumously tested negative for the novel coronavirus.Health authorities said Thursday that a previous inconclusive result was due to a testing error or lab contamination, but they have now concluded the 17-year-old high school student did not die from COVID-19.They added they could not confirm the exact cause of death.According to authorities, a total of 13 tests were carried out on the student by Yeungnam University Medical Center, with 12 having negative results. Urine and sputum samples turned up partially positive for the virus only in the last test conducted on the day of his death.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) took over data from the Yeungnam center and reanalyzed the results. It conducted re-tests through other medical centers, which unanimously confirmed no detection of the coronavirus.Health authorities have also determined that an autopsy is not necessary.