BOK to Supply Necessary Liquidity for Gov't Stimulus Package

Write: 2020-03-19 17:25:05Update: 2020-03-19 18:28:07

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) has vowed aggressive moves to supply liquidity through financial institutions to back the smooth implementation of the government's 50 trillion won economic aid package. 

A BOK official on Thursday said decisions will be made on how much and in what way the support will be provided as individual aid programs are executed.

Earlier in the day, the government announced an emergency relief plan to stabilize the financial market and people's livelihoods affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The government said the central bank would actively provide liquidity support for half of the 50 trillion won aid.

Back in 2008, during the global financial crisis, the BOK offered over two trillion won to create a bond market stabilization fund and over three trillion won for a fund on recapitalizing banks.
