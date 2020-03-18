PM Chung Visits Incheon Airport to Inspect Quarantine Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for thorough quarantine measures on Thursday during a visit to Incheon International Airport.The prime minister conducted the field inspection as South Korea expanded special entry procedures on all incoming travelers earlier in the day, amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.Chung observed how passengers were receiving thermal tests and was briefed by airport officials.He took note of the special entry procedures now being applied to all countries, and urged the airport quarantine station to actively communicate with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure timely facility or personnel support.Chung stressed the importance of preemptive measures to block infections arriving from overseas.The chief of the airport quarantine center said demand for testing has increased due to an uptick in symptomatic travelers arriving in the country as more people leave Europe and the United States where cases are surging.