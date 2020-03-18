UFP Chair Seeks Face-to-Face Talks with Moon over COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition United Future Party(UFP) Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn has proposed a sit-down meeting with President Moon Jae-in to discuss solutions to the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus outbreak.Hwang said in statement released Thursday that he is willing to meet Moon as soon as possible to talk about measures to overcome the current crisis.The conservative party chief also promised the main opposition would not spare bilateral cooperation but do everything it can to overcome the national crisis, including on the parliament level.Hwang said now is the time for everyone to roll up their sleeves to find a solution and and proposed the rival parties discuss various ideas, including forming a bilateral consultation body.Citing the local stock and foreign exchange markets’ jittery reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hwang pointed out that South Korea's export-driven economy is more vulnerable to shocks than markets elsewhere. He warned stock market meltdowns can trigger a domino effect and lead to collapse of the foreign exchange and financial markets.Hwang also argued that anti-virus measures announced by the government so far have been ineffective in putting out the fire, and called for stronger, unprecedented measures.