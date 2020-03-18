JCS Chief Calls for Military Self-Reflection over Civilian Intrusions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki has called for introspection and self-reflection over a string of civilian intrusions into military facilities.According to the JCS, Park presided over an emergency video conference meeting with top military commanders on Thursday and discussed “special measures” to prevent the recurrence of similar mishaps.He said military leaders should be the first to realize the seriousness of the situation and urged them to make efforts regain public trust.He also instructed the commanders to be desperate to not repeat such errors and commit themselves to fulfilling their military duties.During the meeting, the JCS ordered strengthening of surveillance and security posture and a revision to guidelines on how to cope with such intrusions.On Monday, an intoxicated man in his 50s dug under a fence surrounding an air defense outpost in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, and crawled inside to gather wild greens on a hill where the facility is located. Officials at the facility took him into custody after an hour.Earlier this month, two civic activists trespassed onto a naval base on Jeju Island and wandered around for two hours before being caught. In a separate incident, an elderly man suffering from a mental illness entered a naval command in Changwon without being stopped.