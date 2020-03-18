Four UFP Lawmakers Move to Satellite Party after Leadership Confrontation

Photo : YONHAP News

Four lawmakers have defected from the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) to join the satellite Future Korea Party(FKP).Lawmakers Won Yoo-chul and Jeong Kap-yoon told Yonhap News on Thursday that they completed the transfer process. According to party officials, two other UFP representatives, Yeom Dong-yeol and Jang Seok-chun, also moved to the FKP.All four lawmakers earlier declared they would not run for the April 15 elections and were said to be assisting with the conservative bloc’s election campaign by helping out the satellite party.The political shuffling comes after five FKP Supreme Council members, including chair Han Sun-kyo, resigned earlier in the day after locking horns with the UFP leadership over proportional candidate nominees for the general elections.