Two Evacuees from Iran Moved to Hospital After Showing COVID-19 Symptoms

Two of the 80 passengers on a chartered flight that carried home Korean evacuees from COVID-19-stricken Iran have been moved to a hospital after showing symptoms of the virus.The flight, which arrived in South Korea on Thursday afternoon, carried 70 South Korean nationals and ten Iranian family members.While the two were moved to a hospital after showing symptoms such as a fever immediately upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, the remaining passengers were moved to a government facility in Seongnam for a day or two to undergo testing.Those who test positive will be moved to a hospital while those who test negative go into self-quarantine.The evacuation was no easy task. South Korean-flagged flights cannot enter Iran due to U.S. sanctions, forcing South Koreans in the country to first make their way to Dubai to board a South Korean airliner home.