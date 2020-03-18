S. Korea's Producer Prices Drop in February

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices dropped last month amid sluggish demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Bank of Korea announced Friday that February's producer price index was 103-point-74, a drop of point-three percent from the month prior.With the prices of strawberries, radishes and lettuce collapsing due to shrinking demand and increased shipments, the producer price index for agricultural goods fell five-point-eight percent from the month before. The index for livestock goods such as eggs and beef fell one-point-five percent.While the producer price index of industrial goods fell point-five percent due to falling oil prices, the index for DRAM and flash memory climbed two-point-eight percent and ten-point-seven percent, respectively.The producer price index for vacation condominiums, hotels and international air travel also fell. A Bank of Korea official said the index fell in the restaurant, accommodation and transportation sectors due to falling demand for travel and leisure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.