US Treasury Secretary Announces Cash Handout Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin unveiled on Thursday a plan to provide cash payments to ease the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.In an interview with U.S. broadcaster Fox Business Network, Mnuchin called the current situation unprecedented and said U.S. President Donald Trump is firm in supporting Americans suffering from the impact of the virus.He then went into detail about the cash payment plan, explaining that U.S. citizens would be receiving payments of one-thousand U.S. dollars per adult and 500 dollars per child within three weeks of Congress passing a one-trillion dollar stimulus package. This would amount to three-thousand dollars for a two-parent family with two children.The government plans to hand out another payment six weeks later if the emergency situation continues.The Trump administration is pushing a more than one-trillion-dollar support package to relieve the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Half the package is expected to be cash handouts, while the other half will go to prop up small businesses, airlines and other industries hurt by the pandemic.