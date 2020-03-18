BOK Chief: US Dollars to be Supplied to Market Once Currency Swap Deal is Signed

Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol says he believes the South Korea-U.S. currency swap deal will ease jitters in South Korea’s foreign exchange market.Lee made the remark to reporters on Friday with regard to the central bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve's Board of Governors agreeing on Thursday to adopt a 60 billion-dollar currency swap deal that will last at least six months.Lee said South Korea's currency, the won, showed signs of weakening rapidly against the U.S. dollar due to the shortage of greenbacks that resulted after demand for dollars surged due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Lee said the central bank and Federal Reserve will now draw up the currency swap agreement and once it is drafted and signed, the bank will immediately supply U.S. dollars to the local foreign exchange market.Meanwhile, Lee said the nation’s foreign exchange reserve remains at an appropriate level.