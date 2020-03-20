S. Korea to Conduct COVID-19 Testing for All Travelers from Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Sunday, South Korea will conduct new coronavirus testing for all travelers coming from Europe as part of efforts to prevent the entry of COVID-19 from overseas.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said on Friday that travelers with symptoms upon arrival will be immediately tested, while those without symptoms will be sent to state facilities for testing.Once a traveler tests positive, he or she will be sent to hospitals or quarantine facilities.Those expected to stay in the country long-term who test negative will still need to either go into self-quarantine at home or be isolated at a government facility for two weeks.The move comes as a growing number of people who recently traveled overseas have tested positive for the virus, many from Europe.Recently enhanced entry procedures such as a health check, questionnaire and use of a mobile app to track health conditions were deemed insufficient to detect patients without symptoms.