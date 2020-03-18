Samsung Electronics to Suspend TV Production Factory in Slovakia Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics will shut down its TV manufacturing plant in Slovakia due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.The South Korean tech giant said on Friday that the Slovakian factory will be suspended for a week starting on Monday, as a preventive measure to protect the safety of its workers amid the rapid spread of the virus across Europe.Earlier this week, the Slovakian government declared a state of emergency and issued an administrative order for most businesses to shut down for 14 days.Samsung's TV production facilities in Poland and Hungary, however, will operate as normal.South Korea's leading automakers Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors also decided to suspend their plants in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, respectively, for two weeks from Monday as a preventive measure.The carmakers' respective U.S. factories in Alabama and Georgia were previously shut down after an employee tested positive for the virus.