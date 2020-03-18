N. Korea's Propaganda Outlets Criticize S. Korea's Push to Inscribe DMZ on UNESCO List

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's propaganda outlets criticized South Korea's push to inscribe the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s(UNESCO) World Heritage list.The Uriminzokkiri website on Friday accused the South of attempting to profit from enlisting the DMZ as a UNESCO site and turning it into a tourist attraction, calling it a rash move lacking the spirit of the people.The website said it was brazen of Seoul to talk about peace in the DMZ after it abandoned inter-Korean agreements and colluded with external forces to engage in schemes to invade the North.The Tongil Voice radio broadcaster accused political leaders in the South of committing anti-unification crimes against the people by attempting to perpetuate division and confrontation on the Korean Peninsula through legally pinning down the DMZ.Following up on President Moon Jae-in's new year's address, the Cultural Heritage Administration has vowed to continue pushing for the UNESCO inscription.