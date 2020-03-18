Former Justice Minister Denies All Corruption Allegations in Court

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk denied all corruption allegations made against himself and his family in court.During a trial preparatory hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, Cho's legal counsel said the prosecution's bribery and graft charges regarding his children's university education are "one-sided," adding the facts have been "distorted."Cho also faces charges in relation to his wife's stock investment under a borrowed name.As for power abuse charges related to the top office's alleged suspension of a corruption probe into former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo when Cho was the senior civil affairs secretary, Cho's counsel said his client had only exercised his authority.Cho, meanwhile, was not present at Friday's hearing.