S. Korea's Women's Pro Basketball League Cancels Regular Season Due to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's professional women's basketball league has canceled the current season in the wake of the new coronavirus epidemic.The Women's Korean Basketball League(WKBL) decided on Friday to call off the remainder of the regular season, which had been suspended since March 10, in consideration of the need for vigilance in tackling the outbreak.The playoffs and the championships have also been canceled.The WKBL is the first professional league to call off its season, while others have only suspended their seasons because of the virus.The board of the Korean Volleyball Federation couldn't reach a decision earlier this week. Both the Korea Basketball League and the Korea Baseball Organization will discuss their schedules on Tuesday.