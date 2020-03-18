S. Korea to Send Chartered Flights to Evacuate S. Koreans from Virus-Hit Italy

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will send two chartered flights to repatriate South Korean nationals from coronavirus-stricken Italy.A high-ranking official at the Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the government decided to step in after the Korean community in Italy and South Korea’s two flagship carriers faced difficulties arranging flights for evacuation.Around 420 Koreans in Milan and some 150 in Rome reportedly wish to return home.The official said schedules for the chartered flights have yet to be finalized.Seoul previously evacuated South Koreans from China's COVID-19 epicenter of Wuhan, those on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan's Yokohama and another group from Iran.