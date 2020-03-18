Ruling Party Official Urges Use Of Emergency Provincial Funds for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the ruling Democratic Party's COVID-19 response committee has urged local governments to draw up emergency supplementary budgets.During a party meeting at the National Assembly on Friday, Lee Nak-yon said the Interior Ministry made the same request to 243 local authorities the previous day. He said it's all part of efforts to back the central government's extra budget to fight the new coronavirus so it has its intended effect.Lee asked for cooperation from local governments, stressing that they play an essential role in ensuring the economic rescue measures work properly and effectively.He also said it takes more than two weeks for a budget to be drafted and approved, and asked local governments to first dip into other available funds to help ease the economic impact from COVID-19, and replenish the money later from the extra budget.When asked whether this meant cash assistance for small firms and business owners, Lee said yes.