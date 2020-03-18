Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Vice Foreign Ministers of 7 Nations Hold Conference Call on COVID-19 Response

Write: 2020-03-20 17:01:16Update: 2020-03-20 17:29:10

Vice Foreign Ministers of 7 Nations Hold Conference Call on COVID-19 Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice foreign ministers of seven countries, including South Korea, the United States and Japan, discussed on Friday cooperation and response measures to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the vice ministers held a 40-minute conference call and shared information about their countries' respective experiences with quarantine measures.

The talks came at the request of the U.S. where cases are surging.

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young raised the need to allow the entry of business people as an exception to the current travel curbs in place, to minimize restrictions on economic exchange even as the virus continues to spread.

He stressed the importance of cooperation among countries to effectively contain the infectious disease and reduce the economic fallout.

The conference call, which is expected to be held weekly, also involved Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and India.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >