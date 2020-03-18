Future Korea Party to Retain Official Party Status

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has rejected a request to invalidate the registration of the Future Korea Party, the satellite party of the main opposition United Future Party.The Seoul Administrative Court on Friday dismissed the request filed by 28 candidates running for proportional representation seats in next month's general election under the minor opposition Justice Party.They requested the court to suspend the validity of the FKP's registration with the National Election Commission as a legitimate party.The Justice Party argues that the FKP is unconstitutional under the Political Parties Act because it was created for the sole purpose of winning seats in the election.The court dismissed the claim citing the principle of acknowledging party establishment based on formal requirements, not political goals.