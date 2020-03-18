Moon Urges Churches to Join Anti-Virus Fight by Exercising Restraint

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed concern that some local churches were continuing to hold services despite repeated calls from health authorities to refrain from large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.Presidential Spokesman Kang Min-seok relayed Moon's concerns during a media briefing on Friday. According to Kim, the president also expressed his support for a set of strong measures taken against such churches by regional government leaders, including Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung.Moon pointed to a recent resurgence in the number of new COVID-19 cases following a cluster of infections at a Protestant church in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. He said similar incidents can happen again and urged churches to join national efforts to prevent further spread of the virus.Regarding criticism that such a presidential message may run counter to the constitutional right of freedom of religion, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official said it is for the safety of church members, their neighbors and the public. The official clarified the government is not denying the public freedom of religion, but recommending other forms of religious activities, such as online services.