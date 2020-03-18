Doctors Association Urges Gov't to Share Clinical Data on COVID-19 Patients

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) urged the government on Friday to share share clinical information on COVID-19 patients with doctors.The association stressed during a press conference in Seoul that the public and private sectors need to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, and build a system where they can share related data and conduct joint research.It also said doctors need to be allowed access to the medical records of coronavirus patients, including vital signs, blood tests, CT tests, and prescriptions. In line with this, the association called for the creation of related database.The KMA said other key information such as major infection routes, risk levels for each age group and underlying conditions should also be analyzed swiftly and put to use for treatment at hospitals across the country.