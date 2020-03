Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily coronavirus infections in South Korea is again in triple digits.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said that as of 12 a.m. Saturday, the cumulative number of cases stood at eight-thousand-799, with 147 cases added from Friday.The spread had shown signs of slowing but cluster outbreaks continue at nursing homes.Eight more patients, most of whom were elderly or had underlying conditions, died from the disease on Friday, with the death toll standing at 102.Friday also saw some 380 recoveries, bringing the total number of those released from quarantine after fully recovering from the virus to two-thousand-612.