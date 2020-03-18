N. Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Saturday fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired the projectiles toward the East Sea from an area near Sonchon County in North Pyongan Province at around 6:45 and 6:50 a.m.The projectiles flew about 410 kilometers reaching an altitude of 50 kilometers.Given the flight pattern of pull-up, observers say the projectiles could be the North Korean version of the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System(ATACMS) or a version of Russia's Iskander ballistic missile known as the KN-23.An official from the South Korean government said authorities were analyzing the specifications with various possibilities in mind.The JCS called the launch "very inappropriate" at a time when the entire world is facing difficulties from the coronavirus pandemic. It urged the regime to immediately halt such military action.It's the third time North Korea has carried out a weapons test this year. In the last test conducted 12 days ago on March 9, Pyongyang fired short-range projectiles believed to be from what it calls a super-large multiple rocket launcher.